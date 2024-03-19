Both proposed amendments for Marco Island ballot fail

Credit: Getty Images

The two proposed amendments on the Marco Island ballot have failed.

The first was to increase the salary for the city’s chairman and vice-chairman.

The second was to rename those positions from chairman and vice-chairman to mayor and vice-mayor, respectively.

Measure 1:

Yes: 1,555 – 39%

No: 2,401 – 61%

Measure 2:

Yes: 1,807 – 46%

No: 2,135 – 54%

