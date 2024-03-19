Both proposed amendments for Marco Island ballot fail

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
The two proposed amendments on the Marco Island ballot have failed.
The first was to increase the salary for the city’s chairman and vice-chairman.
The second was to rename those positions from chairman and vice-chairman to mayor and vice-mayor, respectively.
Measure 1:
Yes: 1,555 – 39%
No: 2,401 – 61%
Measure 2:
Yes: 1,807 – 46%
No: 2,135 – 54%
Click here for more information.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.