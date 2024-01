From dental care to fostering learning, a huge part of the Naples Children and Education Foundation’s mission includes making sure children have a safe and healthy environment to learn in.

That happens even when school is not in session. And it’s what happens at Camp Shriver which is one of many programs funded by dollars from the Naples Winter Wine Festival.

The Florida sun didn’t slow down Abigail Konopik on the soccer field. She was one of 30 special Olympics athletes who participated in Camp Shriver last the summer.

“It’s really fun and gets me out of the house and off my electronics,” explained Konopik, a Special Olympics athlete. “Without their funding, we wouldn’t be able to do anything like this.” Michael Carpentier, Camp Shriver

Dena Rae Hancock looked on from the sideline.

“What a fun group. I mean, watching out there playing soccer was just spectacular,” Hancock told WINK News Anchor Taylor Petras. “One of things I love is you see the kids, Collier County kids are here participating side-by-side with all the campers. That’s life-long change happening.”

Hancock is a Trustee for the Naples Children and Education Foundation.

“I just felt like it’s really rewarding after you go home. You’re tired, but you get the sense that I’ve done something good today,” said Grace Cunningham who is a student at Community School of Naples.

For two years, thanks to funding from NCEF, Community School of Naples has hosted Camp Shriver. The athletes are paired up with high school students for a week filled with activities.

“We need to make sure that these students with intellectual disabilities feel that they are a part of that community,” shared camp director, Michael Carpentier. “We are super grateful to have them recognize the importance of having programs like this in our community.”

That’s why Hancock noted it is important for her to get out and see what her community needs and how the money from NCEF helps make it possible.

“I think it’s one of the most important and special things you can do as a trustee,” said Hancock. “It’s about stewarding the money that so many donors, not just from Naples, but throughout the world, come and give through that Winter Wine Fest and through our philanthropy program.”

Camp Shriver gives everyone a chance to participate and fosters new friendships.

“I love the community and meet other new fun friends,” Ian Angiuoli said with a smile.

Angiuoli, a Special Olympics athlete, and his partner, Mason Dubbs have a special handshake to show off their bond.

“He’s awesome. I love him,” exclaimed Dubbs. “He’s got a great personality. He uplifts me.”