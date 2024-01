Prescribed burns. CREDIT: WINK News

Charlotte County Parks and Natural Resources personnel will conduct a prescribed burn at Prairie Creek Preserve.

The burn will be conducted on Friday, and the operation is a regular aspect of wildlands management.

According to a Charlotte County news release, fire has a natural role in the ecology of Florida, and land managers utilize prescribed fire to restore and enhance habitats for improved health and function of all plants and animals.

Prescribed fire also reduces the fuel load on natural lands to mitigate lightning strikes that may ignite a wildfire.

Prairie Creek Preserve will be closed all day and reopen when staff have determined it safe to enter and the fire is extinguished.