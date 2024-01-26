Friday’s Furry Friends: Angel, Abnor

For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This weeks featured friends:

Angel is a 10-year-old dog. She came in the GCHS overweight, so she’s been on a weight loss journey. She’s made wonderful progress; while being the sweetest, gentle dog to boot.

Abnor is a three-year-old dog. He loves to play and cuddle. Abnor enjoys being held, which is a great feature considering he weights around 17 pounds. He’ll make for a great pet for any family, whether they live in a house or apartment.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.