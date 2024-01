Representatives of a Punta Gorda citizens group representing more than 11,000 residents in 10 communities opposed the county’s approval of a preliminary plat for a 219-home development encompassing some 332 acres.

Concerned about flooding from water runoff, they’ve asked the county to conduct a detailed hydrology study of the area off Zemel Road, a mile east of Burnt Store Road in Punta Gorda.

Mary Ellen Kiss, spokesperson for the Burnt Store Corridor Coalition, or BSCC, sent an email to Commissioner Chris Constance, which he read at a Jan. 23 Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners meeting, prior to the board’s approval of the subdivision called Firelight.

