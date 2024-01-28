Rain and cloudy skies set to clear by Sunday evening; cooler work week ahead

Expect a cloudy Sunday ahead before cooler, drier conditions set in.

High temperatures will reach the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. After rain chances in the morning and early afternoon, our rain and cloudy skies will clear out by the evening.

A cold front is the culprit for these showers and weak storms. Showers will clear communities in the northwest (Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Arcadia) first before bringing rain chances to Collier County last (Naples, Everglades City, Marco Island).

These showers are unlikely to become severe. Once it passes us, expect it to feel much drier starting this evening.

That dry air will aid in keeping us rain-free for most of this week. Cool air will also place our morning lows in the 40s and 50s beginning Monday morning!