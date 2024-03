“A few showers are making their way onshore from the Gulf of Mexico Sunday,” said The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

Temperatures start mild and warm up into the low to mid-80s Sunday afternoon.

We can expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms.

“Most of our inland areas are under a level 1 risk out of 5 of seeing severe weather this afternoon and into Sunday night,” added Kreidler.

The biggest threat includes heavy rain within some storms, strong winds, and the possibility of hail.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Due to our unsettled weather pattern, rain chances remain elevated for most of the week ahead.

Temperatures stay in the 80s this week.

We can expect to dry out by Thursday, allowing for drier conditions into next weekend.