“It feels muggy the second you step outside,” said The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

A line of showers and storms made their way through Southwest Florida Saturday morning ahead of a cold front.

Isolated showers will linger before cooler, drier air builds in with winds gusty at times. Skies will remain mostly cloudy into Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday

Scattered showers are expected throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies.

Our high temperature will struggle to reach the mid-60s.

The week ahead