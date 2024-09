Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain and storms throughout your Saturday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Scattered showers can be expected throughout this Saturday, so try to keep your plans indoors. Afternoon highs will be slightly lower with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.”

Saturday

Scattered rain and storms will occur throughout the day. Rain will be heavy at times and will slowly move out later in the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Sunday

A few showers will be possible Sunday morning, with scattered rain and storms throughout the day.

Although the rain will not be as widespread or heavy as Saturday’s, the potential for rain continues.

Highs will be hotter and in the lower 90s.

Monday

Slightly drier air moves into Southwest Florida for the beginning of the work week.

Isolated showers and storms will still be possible on Monday afternoon and evening, though.

Monday highs will be in the lower to mid-90s.

The Weather Authority is continuing to monitor the tropics.

While Helene is dissipating across the Central United States, the Weather Authority is watching Category 2 Hurricane Isaac in the North Atlantic, Tropical Storm Joyce in the Eastern Atlantic, and two areas of interest, with one offshore of Africa and the other in the Western Caribbean.

Despite all that activity, WINK News Weather Authority Meteorologists are focusing more on the disturbance that could develop in the Western Caribbean over the next seven days.

An area of low pressure could form over the western Caribbean Sea by early next week.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development after that while the system moves generally northwestward, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week as the system enters the Gulf of Mexico.

Over the next seven days, there is a 40% chance of further development.