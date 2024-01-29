$6 feeds a family of 4 for a day

“We have one in eight adults who don’t know where their next meal is coming from across our five-county footprint of Southwest Florida,” said Stuart Haniff, Chief Development Officer for Harry Chapin Food Bank. “Even sadder one in six children have to go to bed hungry.”

That’s where you come in. As WINK News Anchor Lois Thome explains in the video above, through February WINK and Harry Chapin are marching for a million meals. We are raising money to make sure people in our community do not go hungry.

