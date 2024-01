A hit-and-run driver was caught on camera barreling through a business’s fence and running a red light as he fled the scene.

North Fort Myers residents Jade and Kevin found around the corner from their home Monday night.

“I just all I heard was tires screeching, then a first boom and a second boom,” said Kevin.

Security footage shows the moment a truck plowed through the fence of SoftWash Depot around 9:00 p.m. The driver got out to survey the damage, then tried to back up over the fence.

“His breath just wreaked of booze. Like, you could just smell it all over his body,” said Jade, “Then he stepped down and was like, ‘I’m not okay, call 911.’ Then we started calling the cops. And then he got back into shock and just left.”

Witnesses said the driver took off down Pine Island Road, running a red light by the Walmart, and disappeared.

While they’re glad no one was hurt in the crash, they said knowing someone like that was so close to their home was unsettling.