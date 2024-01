Mugshots of Crystal Salazar and Christian Baez (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for a Fort Myers couple recently added to their Top Ten Most Wanted list.

The pair have been on the run since Nov. 13. Both are wanted on drug-related charges, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

Crystal Salazar is wanted for the sale or delivery of cocaine. She is also charged with two counts of possession of cocaine with intent and trafficking in cocaine.

Christian Baez is wanted on charges of sale or delivery of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.