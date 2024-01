Mangroves. Credit: WINK

The City of Cape Coral is set to plant mangroves at Coral Pointe and is seeking volunteers to help with efforts.

Around 160 red mangroves are to be planted by city staff, along with volunteers from various local conservation groups.

The purpose of the planting event is to enhance the disturbed shoreline at 2122 Coral Pointe Drive.

The planting event is on Feb. 10 and is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

This is a multi-phase restoration process in partnership with the Lee County Conservation 20/20.

Another 60 mangrove trees are set to be planted at the same site during the summer to take advantage of the rainy season.

For more information about the planting event and to volunteer, click here.