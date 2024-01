More than a decade in the making, Flo’s Clam Shack finally has opened in the Naples area. The Rhode Island-based institution launched this month in the former location of Bamz Restaurant on U.S. 41 East in East Naples.

Flo’s owner Komes Rozes, a seasonal resident of East Naples, first planned to open his casual seafood eatery in 2013 at the shuttered Pizza Hut restaurant in Naples. That deal didn’t happen, of course, and the classic hut remains vacant.

Rozes bought Bamz last fall and the longtime local restaurant closed shortly after its sale near the end of October so that the small building could be transformed into Flo’s, which also has two mom-and-pop locations in Middletown and Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Flo’s Rhode Island roots can be traced back more than 85 years.

