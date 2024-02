Work is finally being done on a crosswalk that kids use to reach Cape Coral High School on Santa Barbara Boulevard.

You can hear the crosswalk beacon at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and 24th Street, near Cape Coral High School, but you can’t see it. A big trash bag has covered it since it was damaged during Hurricane Ian.

“That’s a school. There’s kids crossing there all the time, so I would have thought that that would have been a priority to fix that pedestrian crossing light, but it’s still not fixed,” said Nicole Steban. Steban’s two children attend the school.

Worried parents like Brian Hayes see the danger firsthand each day. His daughter is a sophomore at Cape Coral High School, and he reminds her to use caution as she gets out of the car.

“I tell her, ‘Listen, be careful when you cross that street. Especially if you’re by yourself,’ and she’s kind of short. Somebody comes around that corner. Gosh, it’s pitch black,” said Hayes.

Hayes told WINK News his daughter has just been waiting for traffic to change directions to cross, but he would feel much better with a working signal to let her know when it is safe to cross, and to help drivers to see when it is safe to turn too.

“I’m always looking at those when I’m at the intersections and watching to see when it turns white, and you can’t see when it’s OK for them to cross, so we have no idea when it’s OK for them to cross, if they’re crossing legally or illegally at the same time,” said Steban.

WINK News has reached out for the status of repairs. The work to fix the pedestrian crossing signal has started and should be completed this week.