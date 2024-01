The San Carlos Park Fire Protection District saw the need for two additional stations as far back as 2007, but a real estate recession and budget restraints delayed plans.

The district is catching up, as it built Station 54 on Oriole Road north of Alico Road in 2022 and will start construction of Station 55 on Three Oaks Parkway as soon as plans are approved by Lee County.

The station will be in front of Athenian Academy Charter School, a few hundred yards south of Three Oaks Middle School and across from The Grove at Portofino Vineyards apartment complex being built across the way.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.