Ethan Cartwright (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A Lee County judge has sentenced Ethan Cartwright to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother.

He was sentenced Monday afternoon.

Both sentences are to be served consecutively.

Cartwright was convicted in June for the murders of Anne Murielle Fleury and her mother Jeanne Pierre Charles Andre in a San Carlos Park neighborhood.

Both women were shot and killed by Cartwright on Nov. 4, 2021.

According to police, he executed one of the women in front of the couple’s two children and chased another down the street, gunning her down as well.

Back in June, Cartwright was found guilty on both counts of second-degree murder after the jury deliberated for a few hours.

According to his arrest report, Cartwright admitted to killing on of the women in a text message to a friend and sent him an image of the body of one of the women.

That friend then called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest report also says after shooting at least one of the women, Cartwright took the two children, who were 2 and 6 at the time of the shooting, to a neighbor’s home, where he also admitted to killing the woman.

Anne Fleury’s father, Remy Fleury, told WINK News a guilty verdict in his daughter’s murder does not mean justice has been served.

“Oh, for me, I cannot cope,” he said. “I am waiting. I’m waiting for my death. Because not only Ethan put me in a situation to die, but the government did the same by taking my grandkids from me.”

Fleury said the two children are now in foster care despite his best efforts to adopt them as his own.

“The death of Jeanne Pierre and Anne Mureille is a crime, but everything that comes after are crime in the crimes,” said Fleury.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.