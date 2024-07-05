Father of victim of convicted killer Ethan Cartwright speaks out

WINK News
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to remind people not to drink and boat this summer season.
Hundreds of workers are exposed to extreme heat in Southwest Florida, and complying with the protections is suggested but not mandatory.
Art Walk is set to kick off at 5 p.m. tonight in downtown Fort Myers for the first time since the Caloosahatchee Bridge closed just over a month ago.
There’s no denying the hot weather makes people uncomfortable, but it can also have profound health implications.
Many people find it impossible to afford a roof over their families’ heads due to the sky-high cost of homes. Now, the City of Fort Myers is trying to help.
On Monday, Llewellyn Drive to Larchmont Avenue on McGregor Blvd. will close as part of a City of Fort Myers Public Works Department paving project.
A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and then leading Cape Coral police officers on a chase.
A 59-year-old pedestrian was struck by a teenage driver while crossing the road in Lee County Thursday night.
A community has safe water to drink again after boiling it for nearly two days because of a water main break along Treeline Avenue.
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating the discovery of two bodies found behind a pawn shop near a RaceTrac.
The Naples Police Department has arrested a man for making inappropriate comments at children and assaulting a woman at a Dairy Queen.
The Cape Coral Police Department responded to gunshots fired during a 4th of July celebration at a residence.
At least 75 eateries opened and more than 30 closed during the first half of 2024 in Collier and Lee counties. This traditional halftime report provides a quick annual recap of the local venues that launched or left during the first six months of the year.
The Sanibel Police Department is continuing its recovery mission for a teen swimmer who went missing at Blind Pass Beach.
Ethan Cartwright was convicted in the murder of his girlfriend and girlfriend’s mother, and now his victim’s father is speaking out.
Nov. 4, 2021, the day Remy Fleury’s world came crashing down.
“I lost my life also. Since that happened, I have been in a big trauma,” he said.
That morning, deputies went to the San Carlos Park neighborhood to find the bodies of Anne Murielle Fleury and her mother Jeanne Pierre Charles Andre.
Both women were shot and killed by 33-year-old Ethan Cartwright, Anne’s boyfriend and the father of her two kids.
Jeanne Pierre Charles Andre, left and Anne Mureille Fleury, right
“Everybody in the family has, has been traumatized,” said Fleury.
Fleury is the father of Anne, and despite the guilty verdict, it does nothing to bring back his only child.
“Oh, for me, I cannot cope,” he said. “I am waiting. I’m waiting for my death. Because not only Ethan put me in a situation to die, but the government did the same by taking my grandkids from me.”
His grandchildren, Aidan and Joy, witnessed their dad murder their mom and grandmother.
Fleury said they are now in foster care despite his best efforts to adopt them as his own.
“The death of Jeanne Pierre and Anne Mureille is a crime, but everything that comes after are crime in the crimes,” said Fleury.
A “crime in the crimes” he calls it, the ripple effect of trauma tearing through his family all because of one man’s actions.
Now, he’s focused on getting his family’s message out to others before Cartwright’s sentencing.
“That’s the only way I think I could have justice. I cannot fight myself. Yes, as I am the victim now. There will always always be victims,” he said.
Cartwright will be sentenced on Aug. 12.
He faces 25 years or up to life in prison.