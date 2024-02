Credit: Shy Wolf Sanctuary

A concert benefit is set to be held by the Shy Wolf Sanctuary; an organization that takes in exotic animals that cannot be released back into the wild.

The fifth annual “Wolfstock” concert and brew festival is scheduled to begin on Saturday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples.

The event will offer food, locally made craft beers and entertainment.

Local Southwest Florida artists and musicians will be featured.

Notable names include Champ Jaxon, David Benn Tyson, Kari Melissa & the Inferno, The Ben Allen Band, The U.S. Stones, Justin Ross, and Henry Gross, the founding member of the Fifties Revival Group “Sha Na Na.” Acclaimed Florida artists, Esau Rodriguez and Mully,

Live paintings will be crafted and auctioned at the event to help fundraise for the animal sanctuary.

