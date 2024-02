A Lee County Sheriff’s Office cruiser had crashed into a tractor-trailer on Pine Island Road and Cultural Boulevard.

According to LCSO, the crash was reported at around 4:45 a.m., on Thursday, the cruiser crashed in the rear end of the tractor-trailer causing major damage to the front bumper of the cruiser.

Another tractor-trailer was present at the scene; however, it is unclear as to whether the second truck had any involvement with the crash.

The westbound lanes were closed by LCSO deputies, with Cape Coral Police Department arriving on the scene to help divert traffic while the investigation was being conducted.

At around 6:55 a.m., the westbound lanes have since reopened for normal traffic.

Around 10 officers were present on the scene.

According to an X post by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, there were minor injuries reported, and the deputy involved in the crash has been medically evaluated and is doing well.

The deputy cruiser has since been towed away.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.