A water system was stolen in the middle of the night Wednesday in Lehigh Acres.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a hat and a hoodie taking apart a water system from a Lehigh Acres home.

Moments later, a second man could be seen helping to place the system in the back of a silver SUV before taking off.

Analiz Gonzalez, a realtor and homeowner in Lehigh Acres, said this is the second time the home has been burglarized.

“When we first decided to put the cameras up, it was because we had seen that there were people stealing stuff from construction homes. Even before we got the cameras, the actual pressure system was taken away from the same house,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said that a new water system with installation could cost her around $4,000 to $5,000.

No one currently lives in the Lehigh Acres home, as Gonzalez planned to sell it.

Gonzalez said she wants to bring awareness to the thefts to prevent another homeowner from becoming a victim.

“I feel like we’re going back to 2008-2009, Where they were just taking everything, and people were having to put cages on the systems because of it.”

If you have any information on the two men in the video, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.