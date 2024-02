When it comes to stroke, doctors will tell you ‘time is brain,’ meaning the quicker the patient gets to the hospital, the less likely they are to die or suffer permanent damage.

The standard is the Golden Hour, which is one hour from symptoms to treatment.

Now, an international telehealth company headquartered in Fort Myers thinks it has a way to beat the clock.

More than 24,000 stroke patients from around the U.S. are connected with a neurologist from TeleSpecialists each month. The company brings expert treatment to the bedside in virtual visits.

“With teleconferencing, we can be there immediately, work with doctors and nurses on the ground. And to give that care very quickly, because time is brain as the blood flow to that part of the brain is diminished or stops, [the] brain starts dying very, very quickly,” TeleSpecialsts founder Nima Mowzoon told WINK News health and medical reporter Amy Oshier.

Using telehealth robots to communicate gives stroke specialists a chance to assess patients quickly, keeping them in the ideal Golden Hour so doctors on-site can deliver clot-busting medications. Essentially stopping the stroke. “So how do we do that? Well, let’s work with ambulances,” TeleSpecialists founder, Dr. Nima Mowzoon

Using telemedicine for stroke care is commonplace today, but TeleSpecialists believe they can push the envelope even further. They are piloting a program to shave precious minutes.

The company’s novel idea involves an iPad-type tablet that will give them a jump on treatment. “Getting the physician in front of the patient before they even come to the hospital. So how do we do that? Well, let’s work with ambulances,” Mowzoon said.

It’s now being tested by a couple of hospitals in the Tampa Bay area. For the first time, including a virtual stroke specialist on the ride to the hospital.

“We would log in into the ambulance and start evaluating the patients with the EMT bedside. So now we know who the patient is. We know what they have. And we have an opportunity before they even go to the hospital. So as soon as it comes to the hospital, they can get the CT scan of the head and get the clot buster medication,” Mowzoon said.

What seems like a small tweak could make a world of difference.

“Potentially, these patients can get accomplished on medication in less than five minutes,” Mowzoon said.

Shortening the clock increases the likelihood of a stroke patient returning home happy and whole.