Lee County School District installs program aimed at academic focus

Several car crashes have been reported on Interstate 75 South at various mile markers, causing significant delays.
The Weather Authority is tracking a breezier Tuesday along with more rain and storms throughout the afternoon.
Lee County teachers have had their hands full due to understaffing and classroom overcrowding; a new program may provide relief before the school year begins.
Following the impacts of Tropical Storm Debby, Charlotte County’s Department of Health is offering free private water testing for possible contamination.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash that left one vehicle rolled over on Monday evening.
Water mitigation companies are having a busy week cleaning up while dealing with the impact of Debby.
Eco-friendly? Sure, but are electric vehicles hurricane-season friendly?
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident at A Expert Tire & Service on Monday.
Authorities are investigating a crash that occurred on the intersection of MLK Jr Blvd. and Flint Drive involving an off-duty officer.
Cape Coral police officers were on the scene Monday, redirecting traffic as the city is recovering from the effects of Tropical Storm Debby.
Punta Gorda is a city where water always finds a way into the streets. On Sunday and Monday, the city of Punta Gorda closed down several roads as the flooding worked it’s way into neighborhoods.
Wind, waves, and flooding. Englewood and Manasota Key felt the outer effects of Hurricane Debby.
A swamp. That’s the best way to describe Crystal McClaran’s backyard after tropical storm Debby.
Fort Myers is working to clean up after the storm. On Sunday and Monday, the northbound span of the Edison Bridge had to be shut down due to flooding at the base of the bridge.
The excitement is building in Dunbar. In a week, students will walk through the doors of their brand-new school.
The Lee County School District is installing a program that alters the schedule of its middle schools from four classes every other day to seven classes every day.
The thought process behind this decision will provide teachers and students with an additional 720 minutes per week, allowing for a more thorough education.
The same method has been applied to the high schools within Lee County to address the learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic and the abovementioned teacher shortage.
By switching to seven classes instead of eight, the district will require fewer teachers, helping in the learning gap.
Not everyone is on board with the decision. The most prominent voice is Lee County Teacher’s Union President Kevin Daly, who expressed his discontent with this approach as teachers will have less time to prepare and more classes to teach.
Teachers will be arriving later on Tuesday to discuss the new changes further.