Kristen Boggs-Merton and Bridgette Boggs opened Sincerely, Me Kava Lounge at 6900 Daniels Parkway, Unit 24, at the Publix-anchored Daniels Crossing in south Fort Myers.

What first started a few years ago for the mother-daughter duo as frequenting kava bars out of curiosity turned into the drive of starting their own business. “We both just kind of took a leap,” Boggs-Merton said. “We went with the motto: Small steps every day.”

The duo’s small steps evolved into career switches from teacher and accountant to business owners and kavatenders, who hosted their grand opening Jan. 26.

