Rafael Pozos Velasco (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for a man wanted for violation of state probation on three counts of child neglect.

Rafael Pozos Velasco was last known to be living in East Naples, said SWFL Crime Stoppers, but he also has connections to Lehigh Acres and Bonita Springs.

If you have any information on Velasco’s whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.