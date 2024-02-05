Man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash with pickup truck

Cars driving on Hillsborough Avenue in DeSoto County. Credit: WINK

A man is critically injured after being struck by a pickup truck in DeSoto County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the injury was reported at around 3:09 p.m., on Sunday.

FHP reports that an unidentified pickup truck was traveling south on Hillsborough Avenue, approaching the intersection of Southeast Jefferson Street, while a pedestrian, 60, was attempting to cross the Hillsborough Avenue travel lanes.

The pickup truck then collided with the man, leaving him critically injured.

The truck then proceeded to continue driving.

FHP has little information regarding the make and model of the truck; however, it is known that the vehicle is a white, four-door pickup truck and the left side door is damaged.

The man was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

If you have any information on the description of the truck and or the identity of the driver, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744.

You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.