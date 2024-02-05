Early morning fire engulfs Charlotte County home

Credit: WINK

An early morning house fire possibly caused by a generator occurred in Charlotte County.

The Charlotte County Fire Department responded to the fire at around 4:33 a.m., on Monday located on Padula Street.

Another resident was inside an RV located near the property.

According to CCFD, the home was already engulfed in flames by the time of their arrival.

No injuries were reported.

According to the resident of the home, the fire may have been caused by a rupture of a generator fuel line.

The homeowner mentioned that the generator was not working properly on Sunday night, which led to the possible cause of the fire.

The Charlotte County EMS Public Information Officer said that the home was a total loss, and the Charlotte County Red Cross has been called to aid the situation.

The fire was extinguished at around 6 a.m.

The Fire Marshal has been called to help further investigate the fire and the cause.