The LeeCares Hurricane Ian Housing Recovery Program application portal has opened.

The online application began taking in applicants on Thursday.

Funding is available to eligible residents through one of three programs:

Housing Rehabilitation, Reconstructions and Elevation (HRRE): helps property owners repair, reconstruct and elevate property that suffered hurricane damage. Housing Purchase Assistance (HPA): supports low- to moderate-income homebuyers with soft second mortgages covering various costs for buying homes outside the Special Flood Hazard Area. Voluntary Residential Acquisition (VRA): provides homeowners with hurricane-damaged homes with repetitive loss funding to relocate to safer areas outside the floodplain.

Representatives from the county will provide a presentation on the program at the Sanibel City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

For more information on the housing project and to apply, click here.