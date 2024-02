The future of police oversight in Florida is up in the air after a bill continues to make its way through the legislature that would do away with police review boards.

That news has become a huge concern for many, including the NAACP.

The group has been outspoken, saying the Fort Myers Police Department has lacked transparency since the officer-involved shooting death of Christopher Jordan back in December.

Monday, at the Fort Myers City Council meeting, members of the NAACP wore white to protest a lack of answers regarding Jordan’s death. Due to these sorts of events, the organization says, “We cannot afford to lose any of the additional oversight that we do have.”

Dressed in white with receipts in hand, members of the Lee County NAACP sat in Monday’s Fort Myers City Council meeting to let our representatives know, they are in the dark.

“We want them to know that we are being ignored,” said James Muwakkil, the President of the Lee County NAACP.

Since the officer-involved shooting that killed Jordan, every question, record request and meeting request has been ignored, says Muwakkil.

“Where is that gun? Who was that officer? Who made that call? Where are those now? Where are those body cam videos that the public needs to see,” asks Muwakkil.

FMPD immediately turned the investigation over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. They can’t answer those questions while they investigate.

However, they confirmed the referring agency in this case FMPD can.

Muwakkil and the family believe Jordan did not have a gun and find FMPD’s lack of evidence suspicious. Nevertheless, they hope they’re wrong.

“If we’re wrong, that means that our constitution is doing what it’s supposed to be doing. But if we’re right, that means that the Constitution is failing us at this moment,” said Muwakkil.

While NAACP’s Sarah Wilson planned to discuss transparency with the shooting, she used her time in front of the council to discuss a potentially large threat to the future of police accountability, House Bill 601.

“It’s a power grab to take power from you all,” said Wilson.

The bill proposed by Representative Roach would eliminate civilian law enforcement review boards. They sent out the letter Monday morning saying we can’t afford to lose any additional oversight over our law enforcement departments. They say groups like the Fort Myers Citizens Review Board, while flawed, ensure accountability and transparency, which Councilmember Streets agrees.

“Law enforcement departments belong to the people and not law enforcement themselves,” said Councilmember Streets.