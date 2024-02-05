Cool and rainy start to your Monday morning

Credit: The Weather Authority

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking a rainy Monday morning start with cooler temperatures throughout the day.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Monday: Scattered to widespread rain throughout this morning. The rain will continue through midday.

The rain will begin to taper off going into the evening with drier weather expected.

Temperatures are staying cool today with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest Florida is expected to see about 0.50 – 1.00″ of rain throughout Monday.

Tuesday: Drier weather arrives with some clouds sticking around for the morning commute.

Clouds will clear by midday as we’ll see a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon.

Temperature highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Winds will be breezy and form the Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Cold start to the day with low temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Expect a mostly sunny sky with gorgeous conditions for the afternoon. Temperature highs to be in the lower 70s.

