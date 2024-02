A group of Buckingham residents again has mobilized to prevent a housing density boost near their rural neighborhoods east of Fort Myers.

The residents plan to wear red shirts as a show of solidarity, they said.

At 9:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Old Lee County Courthouse, Lee County commissioners will consider allowing Pinnacle Development Group to build 259 homes on 130 acres instead of the currently permitted total of 160, according to the county.

The 130 acres are bordered by Orange Grove Boulevard to the north, Staley Road to the west and Homestead Lane to the south, all of which are two-lane roads. The land also connects to the headwaters of Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.