Lee County commissioners voted Feb. 7 to amend a land-use plan, granting a developer more density than previously allowed in a rural neighborhood east of Fort Myers. The board cited a push to find more housing opportunities for a growing population and satisfaction with county staff’s approval recommendation following two prior rejections.

The 130 acres are bordered by Orange Grove Boulevard to the north, Staley Road to the west and Homestead Lane to the south, all of which are two-lane roads. The land also connects to the headwaters of Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve.

For about two hours, 34 Buckingham area residents each took three minutes or less seeking to convince the commissioners to vote otherwise.

The commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the amendment, with Brian Hamman making the motion and Ray Sandelli seconding it. Cecil Pendergrass concurred. Kevin Ruane left the meeting early and did not vote. Mike Greenwell, whose District 5 includes the Buckingham area, did not attend.

