Lee County Schools approves new code of conduct

The Lee County school board unanimously passed a new code of conduct on Thursday night, and there wasn’t any pushback, not even during public comment.

Lee County schools did not create these new rule changes and increased punishments alone. The district said school staff, teachers, parents, and students took part in creating this new code of conduct.

Student safety was a big priority of the new code of conduct. A new section addresses physical harm.

This section now includes anything, such as pushing, shoving, or roughhousing, that results in bruises, scratches, or even minor injuries.

The potential punishments can now be more severe, even for first-time offenses.

The new code of conduct is also targeting vaping in schools.

More serious consequences will come to students who use or possess tobacco or nicotine-related products.

The new language comes as the district rolls out new vape detectors in some schools.

The vape detection software will be similar to what was introduced to Charlotte County Schools, and it’s being paid for with money from a settlement with Juul.

The code of conduct is also finally being updated to keep up with technology. A new section governs the use of Artificial intelligence, also known as AI.

The policy recognizes that there may be innovative and permitted use of AI within instructional settings. However, if students try to pass off AI-generated work as their own, it will be treated as plagiarism, and they’ll be punished accordingly.

School board member Armor Persons did bring up the use of cell phones at school.

Although a total ban is not in the new code of conduct policy, Persons once again made a push for that kind of action.

A vote on that matter could take place in June.