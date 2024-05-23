Lee County Schools approves new code of conduct

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Authorities are responding to a car crash on Ortiz Avenue and Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.
Is the third time the charm? Downtown Fort Myers is buzzing over the idea of a new eye in the sky. On Thursday night, Steve Weathers gave his presentation on the proposed Ferris Wheel plan for the third time in a matter of months. Currently, nothing is set in stone. For the historic preservation committee, […]
The Lee County school board unanimously passed a new code of conduct on Thursday night, and there wasn’t any pushback, not even during public comment.
A community mourns the death of three young men who died drowning in the Caloosahachee River on Saturday, May 18.
The internet is a big playground with tons of entertainment options, but similarly to real playgrounds, not everyone plays nice.
Hurricane season is approaching, so now is the time for Southwest Floridians to gear up and protect themselves against potential storms.
A 12-year-old boy is recovering after Cape Coral police say he was hit by a speeding car Wednesday night.
The NAACP knows Amira Fox’s decision cannot be overturned, so they’re pushing for more open conversation around mental health and how police officers should be trained to tackle similar situations.
Getting to the bottom of what is inside the paint that filled the Orange River near homes in Buckingham.
The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation completed its marsh restoration project on the island.
Eileen Sartell lives in the Babcock area, and she said the speeding in the area is horrible
A tsunami is a massive wave of destruction, but it doesn’t just happen on the coast. It can happen inside your brain.
Two local golf pros, Jeremy Wells and Evan Bowser, recount the memories they made playing in the PGA Championship.
Maxcimiliano Rodriguez, who faced vehicular homicide charges, had his first appearance in court on Thursday.
A brown pelican was found on a Marco Island beach last week, showing signs of red tide toxicosis.
The Lee County school board unanimously passed a new code of conduct on Thursday night, and there wasn’t any pushback, not even during public comment.
Lee County schools did not create these new rule changes and increased punishments alone. The district said school staff, teachers, parents, and students took part in creating this new code of conduct.
Student safety was a big priority of the new code of conduct. A new section addresses physical harm.
This section now includes anything, such as pushing, shoving, or roughhousing, that results in bruises, scratches, or even minor injuries.
The potential punishments can now be more severe, even for first-time offenses.
The new code of conduct is also targeting vaping in schools.
More serious consequences will come to students who use or possess tobacco or nicotine-related products.
The new language comes as the district rolls out new vape detectors in some schools.
The vape detection software will be similar to what was introduced to Charlotte County Schools, and it’s being paid for with money from a settlement with Juul.
The code of conduct is also finally being updated to keep up with technology. A new section governs the use of Artificial intelligence, also known as AI.
The policy recognizes that there may be innovative and permitted use of AI within instructional settings. However, if students try to pass off AI-generated work as their own, it will be treated as plagiarism, and they’ll be punished accordingly.
School board member Armor Persons did bring up the use of cell phones at school.
Although a total ban is not in the new code of conduct policy, Persons once again made a push for that kind of action.
A vote on that matter could take place in June.