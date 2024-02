default

The return of the Tampa Bay Rays this month to the newly renovated Charlotte Sports Park for spring training is expected to bring in $10 million for Charlotte County, county officials said.

Sean Walter, business development director for Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau, or VCB, and other county officials were invited Feb. 1 to tour the stadium and structures, which were hardened to withstand high winds from future storms.

Contractor Wharton-Smith oversaw the overall construction. Preconstruction services cost $571,087, and repairs totaled $17.6 million, said Caryn Huff, project executive for Wharton-Smith.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.