There have been many split opinions over a windshield decal going viral on social media, but on Fort Myers Beach many businesses say they disagree with the sticker’s message.

“It’s probably one of the top three dumbest decals I’ve seen. Everybody’s entitled to their opinion, but I don’t share those views,” said Tyler Lemmer, the owner of Nervous Nellies. “We’re very dependent on tourism here. We love taking care of our locals, but tourism really drives Fort Myers Beach.”

According to the Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau, the county gains 4.5 million visitors a year, spending approximately $4 billion in our area.

Chris Kimbal, a server at The Yucatan on Fort Myers Beach said he also disagrees with the decal.

“It sounds like it’s kind of a tough joke there; I’m sure just trying to be funny, but I definitely don’t feel that way,” said Kimbal. “Here in Florida, we were a big tourist spot, and so the locals pay our bills, and I’m sure a lot of people feel that way. We’re lucky to have them.”

The owner of the original Jeep sent WINK News a statement saying the decal was never meant to be taken seriously: “The decal is meant to be a joke. While it is incredibly frustrating to deal with tourists, we do not hate them as we do understand our island needs them to survive.”