‘The locals hate you’; Jeep causes controversy on Fort Myers Beach

A Jeep is causing a stir on Fort Myers Beach.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, a user shared a photo of the blue jeep with a large sticker along the front reading: “The Locals Hate You.”

The post gained over 300 comments before being taken down, with some users thinking the sticker is “taking it too far.”

“The tourist activity is what’s bringing in the funding to rebuild this area and make it what it once was,” said Caryn Tiell, a tourist.

Others don’t seem to think the sticker is an issue at all.

“I don’t care,” said Nancy Leff. “It’s kind of odd. We’re not here to do anything but to enjoy the beach, the shops and vacation.”

The owner of the Jeep declined to comment to WINK News.

One Fort Myers Beach resident, Joe Mack, owns a similar sticker on the back of his jeep.

“I think it’s funny. I have one too,” said Mack, “You know, nobody really hates people coming here. Just give us a break.”

Mack said not all tourists who come down to Fort Myers Beach respect the issues the island has faced in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Fort Myers Beach was devastated in 2022 following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Mack said one of the most common complaints he hears from tourists is that the beach looks like a warzone.

“No kidding, we had a Cat 5 hurricane,” Mack said.

Mack said that those who are offended by the sticker should just move on.

“You’re just offended. Move on. Smile, go to the beach. Enjoy Fort Myers. Enjoy Fort Myers Beach — what’s left of it,” said Mack.