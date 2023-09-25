Reflecting on the recovery of Fort Myers Beach one year after Hurricane Ian

As Southwest Florida approaches the first anniversary of Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach continues to recover from the devastating storm.

Visitors of Fort Myers Beach can see the town is in the process of recovery as onlookers can still see destroyed structures, debris and abandoned areas.

The resilient residents of Fort Myers Beach immediately began the process of rebuilding following Ian. Many businesses pivoting to operating in temporary locations such as a trailer and or tents.

The latest sign of recovery is the clock on Times Square, as it was recently installed and is set to be unveiled on the anniversary date of Hurricane Ian’s touchdown, Sept. 28.

The Fort Myers Beach Town Hall was recently demolished to make way for a new structure, however; the Town Council will hold a meeting, Monday morning, to discuss several topics.

The docket for this meeting will include a discussion about the annual budget and a temporary location to hold town council meetings.

This meeting will be held at the Diamond Head resort located at 2000 Estero Blvd.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m., Monday.

WINK News will report new developments when it becomes available.