Credit: The United States Geological Survey

A rare 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded off Florida’s east coast Wednesday night, approximately 100 miles from shore.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred at around 10:48 p.m., on Wednesday in the direction of Port St. Lucie.

Data from the survey recorded that the earthquake occurred about six miles underneath the ocean floor.

According to data from earthquakelist.org, Florida had experienced 10 earthquakes of varying magnitudes since 2014.

The strongest recorded earthquake from the past decade was approximately 449 miles south-southeast from Miami.

According to the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, the largest earthquake on record in Florida was near Orange Springs at a 4.4 magnitude in 1879.

Although an earthquake is a rarity in Florida, here are some tips to practice in the event one occurs:

If indoors —Get under a desk or table and hang on to it or move into a hallway or against an inside wall.

—Get under a desk or table and hang on to it or move into a hallway or against an inside wall. Stay clear of windows, fireplaces and heavy furniture or appliances.

If outside — get into an open area, away from buildings, power lines, chimneys, and anything else that might fall on you.

— get into an open area, away from buildings, power lines, chimneys, and anything else that might fall on you. If driving — stop, but carefully. Move your car as far out of traffic as possible.

— stop, but carefully. Move your car as far out of traffic as possible. Do not stop on or under a bridge or overpass or under trees, light posts, power lines or signs.

Stay inside your vehicle until the shaking stops.

When you resume driving, watch for breaks in the pavement, fallen rocks and bumps in the road at bridge approaches.

The information above was provided by the U.S. Geological Survey.org.