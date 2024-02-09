Friday’s Furry Friends: Tech, Autumn

For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week’s featured friends:

Tech is a 7-year-old American Bulldog mix, weighing in at about 54 pounds.

He thrives in a calm environment and is best suited for a no-dogs, no-cats, and no-kids household.

If you’re looking for a loyal and easygoing companion, consider welcoming Tech into your heart and home for a delightful journey together.

Autumn is a 57 pound 5-year-old terrier mix.

This well-mannered pup is a pro at sitting, showcasing her obedience and charm.

Autumn’s love for walks is unmatched, making her the perfect partner for outdoor adventures.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.