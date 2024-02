Credit: The City of Naples

The City of Naples is set to hold two informal open houses regarding the recent flood map changes.

According to a City of Naples press release, a multi-year comprehensive study was conducted to determine and update the flood mapping so as to maximize safety for residents.

The implications created from the mapping changes will now have to force property owners to purchase flood insurance despite not being obligated to do so in the past.

The open house is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Feb. 29. The times have yet to be confirmed; however, the City of Naples plans on a morning and evening time for the open houses.

For more information regarding the changes and to check if your property is affected, click here.