WINK Viewer sends picture of plane crash scene. CREDIT: MIKE HUDSON

A pilot is speaking about what a unique situation it is to have two engines fail on a plane, which is what happened over a busy Southwest Florida highway.

Witnesses quickly began taking pictures and videos following a jet plane crashing on Interstate 75 near mile marker 107 and erupting into flames and smoke, Friday afternoon.

FAA confirmed five people were on board the plane, a Bombardier Challenger 600, according to FlightAware.

According to Robin King, the Naples Airport communications director, both engines on the plane failed.

WINK News spoke with pilot Fred Rizzo about the crash and asked what comes to mind when a plane loses both engines. WINK Viewer sends picture of plane crash scene. CREDIT: MIKE HUDSON

“Fuel exhaustion is the first thing that comes into mind,” said Rizzo.

Rizzo explained how uncommon this situation is, “for a double engine failure, that’s like the last thing you train for because that’s one of the most [rare] situations you hardly ever see. Ever!”

You can hear much more with Rizzo in the two videos above.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two deaths. According to Naples Airport’s communications director, three people survived the crash.