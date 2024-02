Residents from 12 communities along Burnt Store Road expressed concerns with county officials about increasing development and its related problems along the rural roadway during a Feb. 8 meeting at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church.

Burnt Store Corridor Coalition organizer John Fleming and coalition spokesperson Mary Ellen Kiss served as moderators of the event. Burnt Store Corridor Coalition has more than 11,000 members who live along Burnt Store Road, which extends from U.S. 41 in Charlotte County to Pine Island Road in Lee County.

Fleming asked officials from both counties to address several issues, including a request for a new comprehensive plan for the corridor to replace the 2005 plan, a hydrology study to address flooding concerns, the widening of Burnt Store Road, wildlife protection and neighborhood commercial development.

