Robert Clifford is a Chicago aviation attorney with local ties. He sits on the Board of Trustees of the Naples Children & Education Foundation.

He’s also no stranger to the Bombardier Challenger jet, like the one that crashed Friday in Collier County.

He represented NBC sports executive Dick Ebersol and his wife actress Susan Saint James, when the same type of plane crashed in Colorado in 2004, killing their teenage son.

In talking with WINK News, he weighed in on Friday’s crash and how the NTSB will handle its investigation.

“The black boxes on the plane hold a lot of answers, but I have found from my experience that these crashes are not simply solved,” added Clifford. “They are complex events, and the fact that three people survived is a miracle.”