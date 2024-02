Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested two people for allegedly robbing a Lowe’s located on 1651 Northeast Pine Island Road, on Sunday.

Charlie Jorge Perez and Jalina Analise Sepulveda were arrested on Monday after the CCPD released photos of the two wearing matching Cookie Monster pajama pants after they robbed the home improvement store.

Security camera footage showed Perez had revealed a gun to the loss prevention officer after being confronted with the stolen merchandise.

An active search was issued, with a helicopter deployed to locate Perez and Sepulveda.

The CCPD sent out a press release detailing the events leading up to the arrest.

In the press release, an anonymous tip submitted tracked the duo at a Circle-K located on Country Club Boulevard at around 12:50 a.m., on Monday.

Officers arrived shortly after the arrest of the two, Perez claimed the entire situation was a misunderstanding.

He stated that he merely lifted his shirt up at the loss prevention officer to show that no merchandise was stolen.

Perez then claimed that his gun was not on his person at the time of the robbery but instead inside a gun safe within Perez’s home.

The pair have been charged with robbery with a weapon.

Sepulveda earned an additional charge of battery following the events of the robbery.