Sunday morning quickly turned into a day filled with emotions for Jared and Kaitlin Hubbard.

Jared left his car door unlocked Saturday night. When he went to his car the next day, he noticed his work bag was missing.

“I was just dumbfounded,” he said.

The bag wasn’t just his work bag. It was also his oldest daughter’s first diaper bag.

“We struggled with infertility for three years to try to have her, and when we did have her, she ended up going to the NICU,” Kaitlin said.

The bag also had Jared’s combat patches on it from his two years of military service in Iraq.

“I sacrificed a lot to have those patches, and then they’re stripped from you,” Jared said.

“He risked his life and there’s some things that he kept from that and combining the memories of our first child, and going to war. You just can’t get that back,” said Kaitlin.

The bag had Jared’s work iPad, a fishing lure, a charging cable, and a pen along with AirPods inside.

All of those items didn’t matter as much as the Hubbard’s personal connection to the bag.

“I teared up,” said Kaitlin. “I about started crying because all of those memories come flooding back.”

The Hubbard’s Ring camera didn’t pick up the thief. The neighbors’ cameras didn’t notice anything either.

But, a good Samaritan found the bag on her lawn a few houses over.

“She said, ‘I think this is your bag’, and my husband and I were so relieved,” said Kaitlin.

The iPad was still in the bag, and the fishing lure, charging cable, and pen were scattered along the creek near the Hubbards’ house.

The only item missing now is the Airpods.

“We would’ve been absolutely devasted if we didn’t get it back,” Kaitlin said.

The Hubbards hope when the thief charges the Airpods, it’ll “ping” Jared’s iPhone on the “Find My iPhone” app.