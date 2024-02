Many people in Southwest Florida have been recognized for their community involvement, but it’s not everyday you hear an individual is being recognized by royalty.

On Feb. 11, 2024, 13 people were inducted into the Sacred Military Constantinian Order of Saint George and the Royal Order of Francis I. CREDIT: WINK NEWS

Included in the list:

Peter Caparso

David Gibbons

Ralph Stayer

Denise Cobb

Rick Inatome

Heidi Huizenga

Frankie Valli

William Albanese

Joseph Conte

George Keys

Nicholas Mastroianni

Ronald Sachs

Brian Wroblewski

Gulfshore Life Culture & Arts Reporter Jacquelyn Kisic attended Sunday’s knighting and had the chance to ask a few of the Knights and Dames about how it feels to receive this high honor.

The inductees represent some of the most prominent people in the area – recognized for their works of charity and service in all areas of society. CREDIT: WINK NEWS

Denise Cobb

“I just always wanted to give back,” said Denise Cobb. “Plus, this community really needed social services for children, because tax dollars does not cover that in this (Collier) county.”

Cobb, named Dame of Sacred Military Constantinian Order of Saint George, has made it her mission to help children.

“The qualifications they tell me are to give back, philanthropy, and to make a mark in some profession,” explained Cobb. “It is such an honor to even be nominated.”

She has served on the boards of the Guadalupe Center of Immokalee, the Boys-and-Girls Club of Collier County. She serves on the National Board of Pace Center for Girls. She and her husband Brian are founders of the Naples Children & Education Foundation/Naples Winter Wine Festival.

Cobb was recognized as Woman of the Year by Gulfshore Life and serves as President of the magazine’s Community Advisory Board.

Ralph Stayer

“We believe that god put us here for a reason, which is to help others the same way we were helped,” added Knight Ralph Stayer.

You may not recognize Ralph Stayer’s name, but his company might ring a bell. He started Johnsonville Sausage.

Among his decades of accomplishments, he served as Festival Chair for the 2024 Naples Winter Wine Festival. The auction raised a record-breaking $33 Million for Collier County children. CREDIT: WINK NEWS

Frankie Valli

At The Ritz-Carlton, Naples the party continued. Frankie Valli, became a Knight of the Royal Order of Francis I.

“I wish everyone’s life could be fulfilled just as much as mine has been. everybody be happy and healthy,” added 89-year-old Valli.

Valli’s biography stated he “came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of the Four Seasons. Thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, which chronicles the life and times of Frankie and his legendary group, such classic songs as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” are all the rage all over again.”

Rick Inatome

And, Naples resident and Detroit native Rick Inatome, a prominent entrepreneur, investor and founder of two multibillion tech companies, was also selected by the Royal Order of Francis I to be inducted into knighthood.