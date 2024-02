Photo by Trinity Kubassek on Pexels.com

Grab your leash, your best furry friend and get ready for a road trip because the list of the best cities to walk your dog was just announced, and none of them are in Southwest Florida.

According to LawnStarter, Fort Myers ranked as the 30th-worst city on a survey listing the best and worst cities to walk your dog.

The survey results were released ahead of National Walk Your Dog Day on Feb. 22.

Photo by Mikayla Meeker on Pexels.com

Cities in Southwest Florida come up quite a bit … at the bottom of the list.

Fort Myers ranks at 437, Cape Coral is listed at 443 and North Port was ranked at 461. There were 477 cities ranked in the survey.

Florida was regularly featured among the 30 worst cities. Eight out of the 30 worst cities listed by LawnStarter were in Florida, including Pompano Beach, which was listed as the worst city in the country.

LawnStarter uses four different tools when calculating the best and worst cities for dog walking:

Access

Quality

Professional walking

Safety

Click here to learn more about how LawnStarter determines which cities are best and worst for dog walking.

It’s noteworthy that Fort Myers did rank as the best city for professional dog walking, followed by Boca Raton. West Palm Beach, Kissimmee and Fort Lauderdale were also listed among the top 10 cities for professional dog walking. Photo by Blue Bird on Pexels.com

Florida cities are featured 36 times on LawnStart’s list. The highest-ranking city in Florida was Miami Beach, ranking 174.

Only California and Texas had more entries than any other state in the country.

The highest-ranking city in California was San Francisco at 2, while the lowest was Victorville at 448.

The highest-ranking city in Texas was Flower Mound at 13, while the lowest was Beaumont at 401.

Colorado Springs in Colorado was the highest-rated city in the country.