Miracle Moment: professional baby cuddler

Barbara Jones is a professional baby cuddler.

The 84-year-old makes her way to Golisano Children’s Hospital every Thursday to take care of some of the hospital’s smallest and sickest babies as an official cuddler.

According to the Lee Health website, “‘Cuddlers’ are trained to be with sick newborns to give them the warmth of human touch during those times when parents can’t be there. “

“They’re just desperate for somebody to hold them,” said Jones. “They feel when you hold them: your heart beating and you breathing, singing to them.”

Jones has been an experienced baby cuddler for eight years, first at Healthpark Medical Center and now at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

As a grandmother and great-grandmother, Jones has had plenty of experience long before becoming a professional.

Although Jones is a natural, she also needed training to handle more delicate infants and equipment.

“There’s times we hold them, maybe a whole shift if they’re in bad shape,” said Jones.

Some reasons NICU babies may benefit from cuddles are to help keep the babies warm and help regulate their breathing and heart rate.

Jones said she has no current plans to retire.

There is currently a two-year waiting period for those interested in becoming a NICU volunteer.

