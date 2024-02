Gramma Dot’s (CREDIT: WINK Drone)

Another Sanibel Island business returns after Hurricane Ian. The iconic Gramma Dot’s waterfront restaurant is reopening its doors to the public on Thursday at the Sanibel Marina.

After months of waiting, they are back with the same head chef for over 20 years. Many couldn’t wait to grab a bite of their one-of-a-kind seafood dishes or indulge in a slice of their famous key lime pie.

“It’s amazing,” said Wes Brent, general manager of Gramma Dot’s, “This place has been enjoyed by generations. My grandparents loved it. My parents love it. I take my family and my kids get to come here and watch the dolphins and eat their lunch and dinner. It’s a staple to the island. It’s iconic. It’s one of the oldest restaurants out here that are still operating today. And we’re all proud to be here.”

While Gramma Dots has been under new ownership since Jan. 9 by the Acme Marina Co., their recipes remain the same.

Gramma Dot’s has been running for over three decades and is now open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.