Tons of cats were loaded into vans, and the pungent smell of animal waste filled the air as Lee County Domestic Animal Service responded to a call at a Cape Coral home.

Neighbors on Southeast 14th Terrace in Cape Coral said they watched as dozens of cats and kittens were removed from a home.

Lee Domestic Animal Service workers wore hazmat suits, removing cats and kittens. They wore full masks to protect themselves from the odor.

We saw several cats running loose outside while others were taken away.

Neighbors said two men live in the house, and the cat problem worsened after Hurricane Ian.

They said the smell got stronger once the AC broke last year.

One woman said the smell was so bad she didn’t go in her backyard anymore. People who live here said they’ve called animal services for months.

Neighbors WINK spoke with said they’re glad to see the animals being rescued and hope the men who live there can get help, too.

Lee DAS would only say that this is an active case.

